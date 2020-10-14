Finding a cure for the diseases that cause dementia

We believe in the power of research to change the future

Our mission is to bring about the first life-changing dementia treatment by 2025. Our vision is a world where people are free from the fear, harm and heartbreak of dementia.

Alzheimer’s Research UK is the UK’s leading dementia research charity, dedicated to causes, diagnosis, prevention, treatment and cure. With your help we are making great progress.

Stars back Alzheimer’s Research UK’s petition calling on government to double dementia research funding

Dame Judi Dench, Stephen Fry, Brian Cox and Dame Harriet Walter are backing Alzheimer’s Research UK’s calls on government to deliver its election promise to double investment in dementia research – as the charity says the need to find life-changing treatments has never been more urgent. The award-winning actors have thrown their support behind the…

One in three dementia scientists consider leaving research due to COVID-19

Nearly a fifth (17%) of dementia researchers could leave the field because of COVID-19, with 35% considering leaving research altogether. Alzheimer’s Research UK is calling on government to deliver its promise to double dementia research funding to save the progress being made. Alzheimer’s Research UK is warning that COVID-19 is jeopardising efforts to find a…

Dementia researchers call for urgent action to prevent setbacks in treatment search

Nearly 300 researchers have called for urgent government action to prevent a major setback to the search for new dementia treatments as a result of COVID-19. In an open letter to Science Minister Amanda Solloway, the researchers warn that lost funding opportunities brought on by the pandemic could lead to a lost generation of researchers,…

Eliminating 12 modifiable risk factors could reduce dementia cases by 40%

A new report has estimated that the number of dementia cases worldwide could be reduced by 40% if 12 risk factors for the condition could be completely eliminated. The Lancet Commission Report has included excessive alcohol use, traumatic brain injury (TBI) and pollution as three new risk factors in its updated model for dementia risk.

2020 – we’ve nearly made it, thanks to you

By Dr Susan Kohlhaas | 17th December 2020

COVID-19 changed the course of this year in a way that nobody could have predicted. Our thoughts are with the individuals and families who have been directly affected by the virus and the medical, care and other key workers who have done so much to support us all through a very difficult year. Here at…

‘Nobody is not a self, nobody is an object’ Nicci Gerrard, ‘What Dementia Teaches Us About Love’

By Guest Blog | 9th December 2020

Seeing the heartbreak and damage dementia wreaks on a family created a desire to change people’s perceptions after the disease. That’s why I’m very excited to partner with Alzheimer’s Research UK to release the film, driving awareness and attention towards their fantastic work.

Sign our petition for government to double its investment in dementia research

By Hilary Evans | 4th December 2020

Today, Alzheimer’s Research UK is taking action for people with dementia. And we’re asking you to stand with us.

