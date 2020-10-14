COVID-19

In response to government advice, Alzheimer’s Research UK’s employees have moved to remote working. The majority of our teams are still able to function effectively, but where elements of our work have had to be paused or restricted, a number of employees have been on furlough leave during 2020. We will continue to review the situation and be agile to changes in the government’s advice, but always with employee safety as paramount.

Our vital Dementia Research Infoline continues to operate, and our front line Supporter Care Team can help with your needs as we always do. Donation processing may take a little longer than usual, so please bear with us.

To find out how our activity and research continues, stay tuned to our blog. And you can join our online community on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

We are humbled by how you – our supporters – continue to back our mission to make breakthroughs possible during this difficult time. The COVID-19 situation is sadly putting dementia research progress at risk, with donations predicted to fall substantially. We need your support more than ever.

To ensure the continued funding of our current grants and infrastructure, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone funding for new research until we are clearer on the full impact of the situation. But with COVID-19 and social distancing continuing to have a profound impact on people with dementia, there is a clear need to find breakthrough treatments to remove people from further harm. We are determined to find answers, with your help.

We wish all our supporters and families well.

Everyone at Alzheimer's Research UK